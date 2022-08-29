On the air
Mon., Aug. 29, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Detroit Root
6:38 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels OR Philadelphia at Arizona OR San Diego at San Francisco MLB
Soccer, Men’s Club
Noon: Leeds United at Everton USA
Tennis
9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Detroit 700-AM
Baseball, MILB
6:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.