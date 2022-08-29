Taylor Swift announces new album, ‘Midnights,’ to be released in October

By Kate Feldman New York Daily News

Taylor Swift is ready to begin again.

The 32-year-old singer, who has spent most of the past several years re-recording her old albums amid a rights feud with former manager Scooter Braun, announced Sunday night that she is finally back with fresh content.

“I had sort of made up my mind that, if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out Oct. 21,” Swift said to raucous applause while accepting the award for video of the year at the VMAs for her 10-minute music video for “All Too Well.”

The “Paper Rings” singer followed up the surprise news with a few more details online at the stroke of midnight, announcing that the album, called “Midnights,” will be “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

“We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t — right this minute — about to make some fateful life-altering mistake,” she wrote.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

“Midnights” will be Swift’s first new album since her surprise duo, “Folklore” and “evermore,” dropped five months apart in 2020.