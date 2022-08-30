100 years ago in Spokane: Durkin’s prized canary finds its way home

From staff reports

Jimmie Durkin’s prized bird had flown the coop, and he was determined to do something about it.

Durkin, a legendary Spokane liquor tycoon, owned the Durkin and Ulrich pool hall at 415 W. Main St. and kept a flock of canaries around to entertain his friends and customers. Durkin was giving his most prized canary, Billie, valued at $250, a bath at the downtown establishment when it escaped.

Durkin advertised for the bird’s safe return with ads placed in the city’s dailies, offering a reward of $25. A Spokesman-Review reader found the bird, a fact the paper trumpeted with a front-page story.

The bird was found shortly after it had escaped by a neighboring business owner, Max Erman.

“The little fellow seemed exhausted and unable to go farther and offered no resistance to capture. I took Billie home, but he seemed too much lost to sing,” Erman told the newspaper.

As for Billie, the paper reported that as soon as he was returned to his cage, “it began to flap its wings and hop about and then burst into song, as if delighted to be restored to its prison.”

Incidentally, a restaurant named Durkin’s is open at 415 W. Main. There are no caged canaries, however.

Summer heat beat: Spokane residents were talking about the heat, as the city recorded the fifth consecutive day of temperatures above 90 degrees. The high was 92; weather bureau observers did not think the trend would continue for a record-tying sixth day because rain was in the forecast.

– Carolyn Lamberson