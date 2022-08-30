Breanna Stewart highlights trio of Storm players named to WNBA All-Defensive teams

By Percy Allen Seattle Times

Part of Noelle Quinn’s mission during her first full year as Storm coach was to tweak the team’s defensive schemes that traditionally relied heavily on harassing traps and steals while forcing a slew of turnovers.

While the offense fluctuated, Seattle’s defense kept it afloat with consistent performances and finished third in the WNBA in scoring allowed (78.4 points per game).

“Our defense has been our bedrock,” Quinn said.

On Wednesday, three Storm players were recognized for their defensive efforts.

Breanna Stewart finished third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting behind winner A’ja Wilson and runner-up Alyssa Thomas. Wilson received 20 first-place votes, Thomas 13 and Stewart 13.

Stewart and Wilson highlight the WNBA All-Defensive first team that includes Natasha Cloud, Ariel Atkins and Sylvia Fowles.

Storm standouts Ezi Magbegor and Gabby Williams were selected to the WNBA All-Defensive second team.

It’s the fourth time Stewart has received All-Defensive team honors. She was a second team choice in 2016, 2020 and 2021.

And it’s the first all-league honor for Magbegor and Williams.

This story will be updated.