Two teenagers sustain life-threatening injuries in collision on Trent Avenue Tuesday morning
Aug. 30, 2022 Updated Tue., Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:18 a.m.
A serious crash between a dump truck and a Lexus SUV in Spokane Valley sent two teenagers to the hospital and shut down Trent Avenue before 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning, causing major traffic delays.
The two teens, both in the Lexus, were transported to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, Washington State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Gregg Riddell said. The dump truck driver was uninjured, he said.
The crash occurred on Trent, just east of Sullivan Road.
First responders were still at the scene at 7:30 a.m.
Eastbound lanes were reopened shortly after the crash. Both westbound lanes were reopened just before 9 a.m. r at about 8:55 a.m.
