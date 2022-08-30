Mississippi’s largest city in water crisis as treatment plant fails

By Bryan Pietsch Washington Post

The governor of Mississippi urged residents of Jackson, the state’s capital and largest city, not to drink the water – if they still had access to it – warning that running water would soon be unavailable as the city’s long-struggling treatment plant failed.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said during an emergency briefing Monday night that the city would be without “reliable running water at scale” for the near future.

Exactly when the situation would be resolved was unclear, officials at the briefing said, but Reeves said the state was prepared to distribute alternative sources of water for “as long as we have to.” The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency had asked Reeves to mobilize the National Guard to help with distribution, said the agency’s executive director, Stephen McCraney.

Jackson Public Schools said all of its schools will shift to virtual learning because of the crisis.

Until the situation is resolved, residents in the city of 150,000 should not drink the water or use it to cook or brush their teeth unless they boil it first, officials said. Reeves said the situation was “very different” from a boil-water notice, as the water itself would run out – leaving residents unable to flush their toilets.

“Please, stay safe. Do not drink the water,” Reeves said. “In too many cases, it is raw water from the reservoir being pushed through the pipes. Be smart. Protect yourself. Protect your family.”

Not enough water will be available to fight fires, Reeves said, adding that the state this weekend started gathering alternative sources of water, including for firefighting. Separate sources of drinking water and nonpotable water for flushing toilets would be distributed, he said.

Supplying those alternate sources for an indefinite period of time for tens of thousands of people is a “massively complicated logistical task,” he said.

Jackson had already been on a boil-water notice for a month, officials said, with the main pumps at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant failing, replaced by smaller backup pumps. Understaffing complicated the situation, Reeves said. A “far too small number of heroic front-line workers were trying their hardest to hold the system together, but it was a near impossibility” to avoid failure, he said.

Reeves said he was informed Friday that there was “no way to predict exactly when, but that it was a near certainty” that Jackson would not have running water.

“All of this was with the prayer that we would have more time before their system ran to failure,” he said. “Unfortunately, that failure appears to have begun today.”

He appeared to blame, in part, Democratic Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, saying that before Monday, the city had been unable to provide the state with a timeline of when the plant would be in “proper” operating condition. Lumumba, who was elected to a second term last year, was not at the briefing, and his office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The plant has struggled for years; U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan toured it last year to highlight what his agency called “longstanding environmental justice concerns in historically marginalized communities.”

The water crisis comes as parts of Jackson were already scrambling Monday to deal with flooding around the Pearl River. In an emergency notice, Lumumba said the floods had caused “water pressure issues … resulting in low or no water pressure for many Jackson customers.”

Though it’s rare for whole cities to lose water access, even temporarily, a 2019 study found that more than 2 million Americans were without running water. Native American homes were 19 times more likely than White homes to lack indoor plumbing. Black and Latino households were twice as likely.