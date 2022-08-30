This is Washington state’s dirty little pumpkin spice latte secret

By Alyse Messmer-Smith Bellingham Herald

Autumn’s most loved drink, the pumpkin spice latte is officially back at Starbucks, and some states are more excited than others.

A study by Bid-on-Equipment analyzed Google search data and interviewed Americans to find which states are the most “pumpkin spice latte obsessed.”

The study found that in 2021 there was a 1,264% jump in searches for pumpkin spice lattes from July to August.

According to the study, 67% of Americans like pumpkin spice lattes, although 5% said they hide their love for pumpkin spice lattes from their family and friends due to embarrassment.

Over 1 in 4 people also said they think pumpkin spice lattes should be sold year-round, instead of being a limited seasonal drink.

So which state is the most obsessed with pumpkin spice lattes?

Known for its love of coffee, Washington state ranked first.

Washington state was followed by California in second, then Colorado, Oregon, Illinois and Texas.

The least pumpkin spice latte-obsessed state was Mississippi, followed by Maine, Louisiana, Vermont, Alabama and West Virginia.

The study also looked at which cities across the country are the most pumpkin spice obsessed.

Seattle ranked second, following Minneapolis. Other cities that are the most pumpkin spice obsessed included Miami, Atlanta, Las Vegas and Denver.

