Windfall on Perry: Church-run thrift shop offers bargains while raising money for community groups

By Cynthia Reugh For The Spokesman-Review

To donate: Donations can be dropped off at the Windfall Thrift Store or St. John’s Cathedral during normal business hours. No electronics or furniture.

The chime of a replica Titanic bell beckons from above as you enter the Windfall Thrift Store. Nestled in the heart of a bustling South Perry District, this whimsical secondhand shop has been enriching lives and assisting locals in the neighborhood for more than 60 years, with a history as colorful and endearing as that of the area surrounding it.

Originally founded to furnish the Jewett House under the leadership of two women from the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, church archives show the Windmill Thrift Store first opened at 11th and Perry in 1961 for a rent of $40 a month. It quickly outgrew that space and later moved one block down the street, renamed as the Windfall where it still sits today at 1024 S. Perry St. Run by volunteers, with no overhead expenses except for supplies, all money raised at the Windfall is devoted to local charities, including the Union Gospel Mission, Arc of Spokane and Daybreak Youth Services, with additional funds delegated to Grant Elementary School in the Perry District.

“As the district changes, the nature of our customers changes,” said Windfall co-manager Patricia Williams, who has been volunteering at the store since 1987. “We always have sort of a core group of low-income people who really need to shop in a thrift store,” she said.

Customers entering the Windfall will find an eclectic mix of low-cost clothing, household items, books and vintage offerings.

“We don’t know the source of many of our donations,” Williams said. “People just stop by and drop them off. They could be regular customers. They could be people in the neighborhood. We’ve had people come in from Twin Lakes, Idaho. They just come from everywhere.”

Despite decades of change on the block where it sits, Windfall has managed to survive and thrive, a success story Williams credits to the hearts and hard work of volunteers who put in long hours sorting, pricing and selling store merchandise, but more important, listening and reaching out to the people they are serving.

“We have customers that have been coming for 20 years. We have volunteers that have been there a long time. We know the names of many customers,” Williams said. “It’s a real connection between our regular customers and our volunteers.”

Those making that magic happen include Robin Morissey. Her hours spent at the Windfall often kindle precious memories of days when granddaughter, Sara, assisted her in the store.

“She was about 10 and I spent a lot of time with her in the summertime growing up. I grew up with her. She grew up with me,” Morissey said. “I just brought her up here in the summertime and I taught her how to make change and to work the cash register. Just little things. She would help me sort through things and put them out.”

Even former volunteers find it difficult to resist the lure of a Windfall treasure hunt.

“I do enjoy shopping there a lot,” said Andie Keller, who often pops in to chat and has snagged a vast array of items over the past 10 years. Her favorite finds include giraffe statues, Gloria Vanderbilt jeans and a decorated birdhouse.

“I’ve found all kinds of neat stuff down there. You never know. If you see it, get it, because if you don’t, it’s gone,” Keller said.