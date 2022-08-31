Big Sky notebook: Conference looks to replicate recent success against larger programs

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

A year ago, the Big Sky had a historically strong showing against FBS teams in its nonconference schedule.

It is out to replicate that success this weekend with five matchups between the FCS conference and teams in the FBS.

Last year, Eastern Washington was one of the four Big Sky teams to knock off a larger program: The Eagles beat UNLV 35-33 in overtime on the same night UC Davis beat Tulsa 19-17. Two days later, Montana beat 20th-ranked Washington 13-7 in Seattle, and two weeks after that Northern Arizona defeated in-state rival Arizona 21-19.

It marked just the fifth season that the Big Sky notched at least four such victories, and it was just the second since four schools did it in 1983.

Last weekend, UNLV soundly defeated Idaho State 52-21. But on Thursday night, NAU visits Arizona State, Portland State will play at San Jose State, and Cal Poly goes to Fresno State to play the Bulldogs.

On Saturday, 25th-ranked UC Davis plays at Cal, and Idaho will cross the border to face Washington State in Pullman.

This week’s Big Sky matchups with Pac-12 schools are three of the six between the conferences this month. Another is Eastern Washington’s game at Oregon on Sept. 10.

Of the Big Sky’s most recent 16 victories over FBS teams, Eastern is responsible for four : the win at UNLV last year, plus victories over Washington State (2016), No. 25 Oregon State (2013) and Idaho, which in 2012 was still part of the Western Athletic Conference, which was then an FBS conference.

Portland State coach Bruce Barnum led the Vikings to a victory over Washington State in 2015. He and the team are eager for the opportunity to play Fresno State because doing so will reveal a lot about his team, Barnum said earlier this week on his Viking Football segment.

“We need to find out who we are,” Barnum said. “I want to show up and see exactly who we are.”

The Vikings will do with a new starting quarterback under center in sophomore Dante Chachere.

Last season, Davis Alexander threw for 3,075 yards and 21 touchdowns, both totals that ranked second in the Big Sky behind Eastern’s Eric Barriere (5,070 yards and 46 touchdowns).

“The conversations we’re having now with him (are), you don’t have to win the game for us,” Barnum said of Chachere. “All you have to do is run the offense, distribute the football and make sure the system runs.”

Transfer QB Johnson to start for Montana

Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck was mum in his Monday media availability about who his quarterback would be, but on the depth chart released Tuesday, redshirt senior Lucas Johnson’s name was listed first among Montana’s quarterbacks.

Johnson transferred to Montana from San Diego State where Hauck was the special teams coordinator from 2015 to 2017. Last season with the Aztecs, Johnson threw for 1,424 yards and 12 touchdowns, going 8-1 as the team’s starting quarterback.

Listed as Johnson’s backup is redshirt sophomore Kris Brown, who attempted the Grizzlies’ final four passes in a loss to Eastern Washington last season in Cheney. The Eagles won that game 34-28.

Brown started the next four games last season before senior starter Cam Humphrey – who was hurt in the game against Eastern – returned from injury.

On Saturday, Montana – ranked No. 3 in the STATS preseason FCS poll – hosts Northwestern State, a member of the Southland Conference.

“They’ve got new coordinators, a lot of new players,” Hauck said of the Demons. “There’s so much change there, we don’t really have any idea, to a degree, what to prepare for. … What we can tell is they look very skilled.”

Baldwin, Cal Poly look to upset Fresno

Cal Poly and Fresno State continue their long-standing series Thursday night when the Mustangs visit the Bulldogs for the second straight season.

Fresno State beat Cal Poly 63-10 last season, the latest of eight straight victories in the series between the two, which dates back to 1922. The Bulldogs lead the series 33-10-2.

Cal Poly coach Beau Baldwin is 2-12 in two seasons with the Mustangs and is looking to reach the level of success he found when he was Eastern’s coach from 2008 to 2016. The Eagles had a winning record in Big Sky play each of those seasons, including unbeaten runs records in 2013 and 2016. They won a national title in 2010.

Cal Poly’s coaching staff includes former EWU head coach Paul Wulff (Cal Poly’s running game coordinator and offensive line coach) as well as former EWU quarterback Erik Meyer (passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach).

Fresno State’s staff includes Pat McCann, Eastern’s offensive coordinator at the end of last season, and James Montgomery, who was a running back at Washington State from 2008-10. McCann is the Bulldogs’ passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach; Montgomery coaches the team’s running backs.

In 2023, Eastern Washington is scheduled to play at Fresno as part of its nonconference schedule.