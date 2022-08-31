Former Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi lands with G-League Lakeland Magic

Joel Ayayi was part of a multi-team trade that will send the former Gonzaga guard to the Lakeland Magic next season.

Orlando’s G-League affiliate received Ayayi’s returning player rights through a three-team deal that also included the Capital City Go-Go and Chicago Bulls. Ayayi spent most of the 2021-22 season on a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards and their G-League club in Capital City.

After going undrafted in 2021, Ayayi signed a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers and G-League South Bay Lakers before being waived on Oct. 15. Two days later, the former Zag signed with the Wizards organization, playing in 29 games with Capital City while making seven cameos for Washington’s NBA team.

Ayayi was waived and ultimately reacquired by Washington in March, finishing the 2021-22 season with Capital City. In his 29 G-League appearances, Ayayi averaged 10.7 points on 48% shooting and 33% from 3-point range. He also dished out 6.6 assists to go with 5.7 rebounds in just over 30 minutes per game.

Ayayi and his wife, Justina, were expecting the birth of their first child, a son, shortly after the French native finished up with the Hawks at Summer League. In five Summer League games, Ayayi averaged 5.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 40% from the field and 22% from 3-point range.

“He’s just a smart player,” former NBA player and Hawks Summer League coach Nick Van Exel said of Ayayi in July. “Joel is a really, really smart player, knows how to cut, gets after it defensively. He’s one of those utility guys. Does about 20 things. Doesn’t do anything great or special, but when he gets in the game things happen.”