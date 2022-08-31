A Grip on Sports: Yes, college football is kicking off this weekend but there is still a pennant race to follow and that’s important

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Not everyone who is reading this will know what we’re talking about. But that’s OK. We get it. It’s been a while. There is really nothing like a pennant race when “your” team is involved. Or the ensuing postseason.

• Back in 1982, we took a vacation into the hinterlands of Canada. Backpacked in the Rockies. Lost a quart of blood to mosquitos in control of a high-mountain lake. You know, the typical stuff for a 20-something childless couple.

The Dodgers, our team, were involved in a pennant race. Like always. Which made the few days out of touch a bit of hell. You know the first thing we did when we retreated from the mosquitos’ stronghold? Yep, we found a motel. With cable. Just so we could watch the Dodgers and the Braves play. Back then it wasn’t that easy, especially in Alberta.

There we were, a young couple in love, sitting on the bed, jumping up and down every time something important happened. What we really remember is Jerry Royster booted a routine ground ball and L.A. won. We loved it.

A decade and a half later we sat in our palatial – OK, serviceable is a better word – South Hill home and, two young boys by our side, watched every night as the Mariners ran down the Angels in pursuit of their first American League West title. A different vibe, sure, but just as fulfilling. And a heck of a lot louder.

Maybe that was your introduction to pennant-race baseball. Maybe it wasn’t. Either way September of 1995 has to rank right up there in your memories if you were around. How would it not?

The M’s future was on the line. The franchise was on the block and the Kingdome was not part of the club’s future – no matter what. The Mariners had never been very good. But the young nucleus was – and was really fun. That joie de baseball was needed, what with Seattle so far back in August. But the Angels collapsed. And the M’s picked up ground nearly every day.

It’s that day-after-day grind that makes a pennant race so special. Only rare pauses. Every game mattering. The pressure increasing each day. One mistake might make the difference between being in or out.

The M’s tasted it last season for one of the few times in the past two decades. But, after so much failure, there was an almost fatalistic expectancy they wouldn’t get it done. Not this season. In the bars, living rooms and garages of the Northwest, folks are tuning in, watching and listening to each game.

They are living on each pitch. Each swing. And cheering on a team with expectations.

This group can get it done. Break the drought. Heck, we might even say they should get it done. They have the pitching. The hitting (we think). The destiny.

Somewhere, as they get deeper into September, there may just be a not-so-young couple on the road, looking for a motel. One that carries the Mariners’ game.

Hopefully, it will be easy to find.

• You know how we were complaining Tuesday how many college football stories we had to read? We’re sorry football gods. We didn’t know you were going to take it so personally.

Have the day off today? You may need it. The S-R’s annual football guide is included in today’s on-line report, with stories from Whitworth to the Seahawks, from records to record-setting quarterbacks. And everywhere in-between.

We recommend one of two things.

You can bookmark the section’s cover page on your work computer and read a story each time you have a break – or need one in the middle of a boring meeting. Or you can get in touch with the “old days” by buying the print edition on Thursday, taking out the football section, setting it aside in a quiet spot of your house or apartment and read it at your leisure.

Either way works. If you are over age 47-and-a-half, we expect the latter. Under that magical mark – the age you find your body begins making noises every time you get up from a chair – we figure you’ll stick with the electronics.

Your choice. The only wrong decision is to do neither.

• This is the final day of August. We will wear black despite the heat. We are in mourning. Another summer gone too soon. We love June, July and August. The rest of the months we just tolerate. Until later …