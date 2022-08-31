Here are some go-to food booths at Pig Out in the Park

Brothers Oliver Hampson, 10, and Seth, 12, enjoy a “block of fries” during the opening day of the 2019 Pig Out in the Park in Riverfront Park. (COLIN MULVANY)

With more than 50 food booths set to fill Riverfront Park this week, it’s hard to know where to start. Here are five old favorites and five exciting newcomer suggestions from Pig Out in the Park founder Bill Burke.

Old favorites

Azar’s will be serving gyros, chicken gyros, hummus and baklava at booth 15; an assortment of deep-fried sweets at booth 16; savory deep-fried options at booth 17; and classic and Hot Cheetos elotés at booth 18. For information, visit Azars Restaurant on Facebook or call (509) 326-7171.

Mary Lou’s Ice Cream will be serving homemade ice cream sundaes and dipped cones, elephant ears, root beer floats, apple fries, caramel apples and pie a la mode. For information, visit Mary Lou’s Milk Bottle on Facebook or call (509) 325-1772.

Charlie’s Cheese Cake will serve chocolate-dipped cheesecake, chocolate-dipped frozen bananas and caramel apples at booth 38. For information, visit Charlie’s Cheesecakes on Facebook or contact charliescheesecakes1@gmail.com.

Northwest Island Noodles will be offering Japanese-style yakisoba noodles, wok-fried with a variety of 21 vegetables in a “secret sauce” at booth 35. Served with island slaw, this dish can be topped with Teriyaki Chicken. For information, visit NW Island Noodles on Facebook or call (406) 253-2565.

Pizza Rita will offer a rotating variety of pizza by the slice out of booth 44. For information, visit pizzarita.net or call (509) 323-2300.

Newcomers

Sweet Snack Attack will serve mini doughnuts and ice cream at booth 5. For information, visit Sweet Snack Attack on Facebook or call (360) 281-8728.

Deano’s Grill & Catering will be serving deep-fried mac and cheese, loaded waffle fries and curly fries, loaded handcrafted mac and cheese and a deep-fried sweet sandwich in booth 45. For information, visit deanosgrillpnw.com or call (253) 426-3870.

Flazo’s Tacos will offer steak, chicken and pork tacos, quesadillas, burritos, nachos and fries at booth 30.

Deep-Fried Goodness will offer cinnamon churros, deep-fried Oreos, cookie crumbles, deep-fried peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and churro sundaes at booth 20.

Raspados del Sur will offer fruit cups, tostilocos, clamato mix and fruit water out of booths 23 and 24. For information, visit Raspados del Sur on Facebook or call (714) 949-7944.

Pig Out in the Park runs Wednesday through Monday in Riverfront Park. For a complete list of food booths, visit pigoutinthepark.com and click on “Food.”