Hops N Drops moving to a different north Spokane location in 2023

The owner of Hops N Drops restaurant announced this week that they have purchased a new location on North Newport Highway and will be moving their business from its current location on North Nevada Street.

The new restaurant will open in a building that formerly housed a Pizza Hut at 9998 N. Newport Highway. The remodel work on the new location is scheduled to start in winter 2023.

Once preparations are complete, Hops N Drops would move from its current location at 9265 N. Nevada Street, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce the continued expansion of Hops N Drops to better serve our loyal guests,” CEO Kevin Eggen said in the release.

The purchase of the building was completed on Aug. 24 and was brokered by Chris Bell of NAI Black.