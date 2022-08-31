Police arrest man suspected of stabbing family member multiple times

Spokane police arrested a man on Monday who is suspected of stabbing one of his family members two times the previous day.

Cameron StandingRock, 49, was booked into Spokane County Jail for first-degree burglary and second-degree assault, police said. His bond was set at $50,000.

Officers responded on Sunday to a report of a stabbing at 820 North Summit Parkway in the West Central neighborhood where a man had sustained two non-life threatening injuries in the attack.

The victim told police from the hospital that StandingRock entered his apartment brandishing a large kitchen knife. StandingRock then told the the victim “he was going to die today” and charged towards him in the kitchen, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The victim tried to protect his neck and was stabbed twice in the left forearm.

A witness said that StandingRock fled from the apartment moments later.

StandingRock was located the next day and arrested by the Spokane Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force without incident, police said.