State patrol looking for details on suspected road rage shooting incident
Aug. 31, 2022 Updated Wed., Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:48 p.m.
The Washington State Patrol is looking for help in identifying a suspected road rage shooter from Saturday near Chattaroy.
WSP said that the shooting happened about 11:10 p.m. Saturday at state Route 2 and Denison-Chattaroy Road. The victim was driving a white Chrysler 300. The passenger of the vehicle received minor injuries from debris, Washington State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Greg Riddell said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Lewis Stevens at (509) 904-5102 or at lewis.stevens.@wsp.wa.gov.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.