State patrol looking for details on suspected road rage shooting incident

The Washington State Patrol is looking for help in identifying a suspected road rage shooter from Saturday near Chattaroy.

WSP said that the shooting happened about 11:10 p.m. Saturday at state Route 2 and Denison-Chattaroy Road. The victim was driving a white Chrysler 300. The passenger of the vehicle received minor injuries from debris, Washington State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Greg Riddell said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Lewis Stevens at (509) 904-5102 or at lewis.stevens.@wsp.wa.gov.