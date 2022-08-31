Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Peter J. King, of Post Falls, and Abigail R. Taylor, of Coeur d’Alene.

Ang Li and Lekang Ren, both of Spokane.

Kyle D. Weberg and Ashley S. Andrews, both of Zionsville, Tennessee.

Ernesto S. Villagrana and Keilyn M. Jordan, both of Colbert.

Cody R. Macgill and Angelena N. Warner, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher M. Marsik and Kailey E. Mills, both of Spokane.

Blake J. Staffne, of Holly, Minnesota, and Rebekah M. Zanoni, of Chattaroy.

Jarriq A. White and Kendra C. Reilly, both of Spokane Valley.

Sabrina M. Little and Samantha E. S. Morlan, both of Spokane.

Taylor P. White and Haley M. McRae, both of Spokane Valley.

Jeremy M. Johnson and Kellie A. Anderson, both of Spokane Valley.

Corey R. Motley and Bryn M. McAllister, both of Spokane.

Bryce T. Wetherell and Taylor R. Arias, both of Spokane.

Kellan J. W. Page and Jessica J. Robb, both of Greenacres.

Sean C. Terry and Breanna Harsin, both of Cheney.

Richard R. Kennedy and Emma J. Stryker, both of Spokane.

Donovan Dewey, of Coeur d’Alene, and Erin M. Gilchrist, of Mead.

Richard W. Clevenger and Sarah E. Flambouras, both of Spokane.

Jason M. Turbyfill and Caroline Q. D. Pham, both of Spokane Valley.

Cody C. Hurley, of Post Falls and Taylar R. Franz, of Spokane.

Paul R. Oestreicher, of Spokane, and Kristin M. Klopatek, of Rathdrum.

Randall S. Brulotte and Tera M. Maki, both of Liberty Lake.

Manuel D. J. Aguilar Martinez and Alejandra Suarez, both of Cheney.

Brendan A. Dowling and Meagan L. West, both of Spokane.

Joshua J. Boyer and Bessie M. Hill, both of Spokane.

Eric T. Riley and Ariel D. Castle, both of Spokane.

Benjamin F. Ahern and Pamela S. Beck, both of Spokane.

Brandon D. Holloway and Sarah A. Heppner, both of Airway Heights.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

First Technology Credit Union v. John M. Perigo, money claimed owed.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Lisa A. Herron, restitution of premises.

Charles Young, Jr. v. Maggie Mowreader, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Numerica Credit Union v. Matthew G. Taylor, money claimed owed.

Numerica Credit Union v. Sylvia Moreno, money claimed owed.

Diana Mock v. Newrez LLC, seeking quiet title.

National Center for Public Policy Research v. Howard Schultz, et al., complaint.

City of Millwood v. Lee and Kimberly Bauder, complaint for enforcement of city code, abatement of building code violations and injunctive relief.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Jensen, Hunter and Sonja

Roberts, Tye R. and Katrina G. A.

Traylor, Tiffanyann F. and Lyman, Joel S.

Singleton, Hubbard A. and Patricia A.

Sanchez, Sarai and McCombs, Kyle M.

Swanson, Ryan B. and Amanda L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Linsey D. Callaway, 45; $50 in restitution, 41 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Todd J. Conklin, 53; $740 in restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Alonzo Bran-Mendez, 25; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and second-degree operating with a suspended license.

Michael T. Rold, 36; 33 months in prison with credit given for 117 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.

Judge Tony Hazel

Mitchell M. Delp, 24; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Stephen B. Harris, Jr., 51; 193 days in jail with credit given for 193 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Michael P. Price

Deven L. Nedved, 31; 36 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, after pleading guilty to second- degree possession of stolen property and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Johnathan R. Budde, 35; four months in jail with credit given for 125 days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Joshua M. Lamb, 37; 13 months in prison, after pleading guilty to escaping community custody.

Marcus R. Wood, 29; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree trafficking in stolen property and second-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Sean L. Copeland, 30; 10 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

James R. House, 56; 364 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, disclosing intimate images and cyberstalking.

David P. Huff, 50; six days in jail, two counts of no contact order violation.

Lynda K. Lacey, 66; one day in jail, no contact order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Andrew A. Reed, 33; 14 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Tosha L. Williams, 46; 30 days in jail, no contact order violation.