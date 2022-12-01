Fatal shooting reported in Sunset Hill area; police searching for suspect
Dec. 1, 2022 Updated Thu., Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:19 p.m.
One person has been confirmed killed in a shooting incident in the Sunset Hill area of Spokane on Thursday night.
Police are actively searching for a suspect in the area, Spokane Police Department spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said.
The Spokane Police Department said the shooting happened on the 2300 block of West 16th Avenue. The department advised people to stay away from the scene, which extends to Government Way and Sunset Highway.
SPD said the “armed suspected remains outstanding.”
This is a developing story.
