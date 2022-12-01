Spokane to host women’s freestyle wrestling National Championships

Spokane Sports announced Thursday that Spokane has been selected to be the host city for three consecutive years for what it called one of the most prestigious female wrestling events in the country.

USA Wrestling is bringing the Women’s National Championship events in 2023, 2024 and 2025, said Ashley Blake, incoming CEO for Spokane Sports, which is a nonprofit economic development organization.

“This is a tremendous win for the Spokane community,” she said in a news release. “We have longstanding partnerships with USA Wrestling and Washington State Wrestling Association and look forward to collaborating to put on a first-rate championship event at The Podium Powered by STCU.”

The event is expected to draw about 1,200 of the top female wrestlers in the nation, along with about 3,000 spectators. The championships span eight age divisions, ranging from 7 to 23, in freestyle wrestling.

The events also will serve as the USA World Team Trials for four of the age groups.

The Podium helped earn Spokane the bid, said Cristina Hargrove, the manger of USA Wrestling national events.

“It’s a great facility,” Hargrove said in a statement. “The growth of women’s wrestling in Washington is huge.”

The dates for the events are April 14-16, 2023; April 12-14, 2024; and April 11-13, 2025.