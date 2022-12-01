Texas State reportedly hiring GJ Kinne to become next head coach, passing on Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris

PULLMAN – Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris is staying put.

Morris had reportedly been one of the top candidates to land the head coaching job at Texas State. The Sun Belt Conference program made its decision Thursday, selecting Incarnate Word coach GJ Kinne – Morris’ successor at UIW.

The news, which hasn’t been made official, was first reported by Mike Craven of Texasfootball.com and later confirmed by several national media outlets.

Texas State was considering Morris, Kinne and Sam Houston State coach KC Keeler, per multiple reports. Keff Ciardello of the Austin (Texas) Statesman reported early Thursday that Morris had emerged as the front-runner.

“All signs pointing to Eric Morris to (Texas State),” Ciardello tweeted. “Hearing he’s been offered.”

But Texas State’s interest in Morris apparently faded throughout the day. Shortly after the Bobcats tabbed Kinne to take the helm, Ciardello reported that Morris’ interview at Texas State “didn’t go well,” without sharing specifics.

Morris was an attractive option, considering his ties to Texas and successful coaching stops in the state.

A native of Littlefield, Texas, Morris played receiver at Texas Tech under coach Mike Leach in the mid-2000s. He began his coaching career at Houston before reuniting with Leach at WSU for a one-year stint as the Cougars’ inside receivers coach in 2012.

Morris coordinated the offense at his alma mater for the next four seasons, then landed his first head coaching gig in 2018 at Incarnate Word in San Antonio. He turned the FCS program into a winner during his four-year stay, leading the Cardinals to their best season in program history in 2021.

Morris accepted the Cougars’ OC job earlier this year and brought his balanced version of the Air Raid offense to WSU.

Star UIW quarterback Cameron Ward came along to WSU (7-5, 4-5), which experienced a mixed bag of offensive results this season with a new system, coordinator and QB.

Kinne took over at UIW this year and guided the Cardinals to another FCS postseason berth and a 10-win season.