This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Dec. 1, 2022 Updated Fri., Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:05 p.m.
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “The Choice,” Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)
2. “The Boys from Biloxi,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King (Scribner)
4. “A Christmas Memory,” Richard Paul Evans (Gallery)
5. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
6. “The Whittiers,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
7. “Dreamland,” Nicholas Sparks (Random House)
8. “Desert Star,” Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
9. “Mad Honey,” Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)
10. “Going Rogue,” Janet Evanovich (Atria)
Nonfiction
1. “The Light We Carry,” Michelle Obama (Crown)
2. “Faith Still Moves Mountains,” Harris Faulkner (Broadside)
3. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” Matthew Perry (Flatiron)
4. “Go-To Dinners,” Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
6. “The Simply Happy Cookbook,” Steve Doocy and Kathy Doocy (Morrow)
7. “Guinness World Records 2023,” Guinness World Records
8. “So Help Me God,” Mike Pence (Simon & Schuster)
9. “The Stories We Tell,” Joanna Gaines (Harper Select)
10. “Surrender,” Bono (Knopf)
