The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 16° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Dec. 1, 2022 Updated Fri., Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:05 p.m.

Publishers Weekly, Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Choice,” Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

2. “The Boys from Biloxi,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King (Scribner)

4. “A Christmas Memory,” Richard Paul Evans (Gallery)

5. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

6. “The Whittiers,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

7. “Dreamland,” Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

8. “Desert Star,” Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

9. “Mad Honey,” Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)

10. “Going Rogue,” Janet Evanovich (Atria)

Nonfiction

1. “The Light We Carry,” Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “Faith Still Moves Mountains,” Harris Faulkner (Broadside)

3. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” Matthew Perry (Flatiron)

4. “Go-To Dinners,” Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

6. “The Simply Happy Cookbook,” Steve Doocy and Kathy Doocy (Morrow)

7. “Guinness World Records 2023,” Guinness World Records

8. “So Help Me God,” Mike Pence (Simon & Schuster)

9. “The Stories We Tell,” Joanna Gaines (Harper Select)

10. “Surrender,” Bono (Knopf)

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.