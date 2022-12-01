Tri-Cities officer shot and wounded making an arrest in Pasco
Dec. 1, 2022 Updated Thu., Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:48 p.m.
PASCO – A Pasco police officer was shot and wounded Thursday afternoon.
“One of our officers was shot while making an arrest this afternoon,” said a police department Facebook post.
The officer is in stable condition at a hospital, according to the post.
A suspect has been taken into custody after officers surrounded a house on the 1900 block of Riverview Drive, near 10th Avenue and West Pearl Street.
Both Pasco and Kennewick officers were at the scene and 10th Avenue was blocked during the investigation.
The Regional Special Investigations Unit was called in to help. The unit investigates officer-involved shootings in Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
Police have not said whether the officer fired his weapon or if the suspect also was shot.
