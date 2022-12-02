100 years ago in Spokane: A rogue defense attorney irked the judge presiding over the new Maurice Codd trial

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Defense attorney Fred Robertson charged a “counter-conspiracy” was responsible for the subornation of perjury charges against 15 attorneys and witnesses in the Maurice Codd case.

“We will show that (prosecuting) attorney Harry Cohn is entirely responsible for this prosecution because of the long enmity between him and attorney George Crandell (one of the defendants),” shouted Robertson, walking up to the prosecutor’s table. “I tell you the counter-conspiracy in this trial has been brought to the surface yet.”

The judge immediately told Robertson to cease his argument and sent the jury out of the room. Then the judge lectured Robertson about confining his remarks to points at issue in the trial.

“I have allowed much leeway, but it must stop now,” the judge said.

This exchange came during the cross-examination of Beatrice Sant, star prosecution witness, in which she was asked if the prosecution had promised her anything in exchange for her testimony.

“No promises have been made me,” she said. “I have been offered nothing by the prosecutor.”

At one point, Robertson stationed himself directly in front of Sant, which caused one of the prosecutors to ask if he would step aside “so I can see the witness.”

“I don’t want you to see the witness,” Robertson replied.