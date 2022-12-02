Infowars’ Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy after Sandy Hook lawsuit losses

By Jeremy Hill Bloomberg News Bloomberg News

Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy after being ordered to pay more than $1 billion to families of Sandy Hook massacre victims, court papers show.

The far-right talk show host listed liabilities of at least $1 billion in a bankruptcy court petition filed in Texas. Jones has been under intense legal pressure in recent months after courts in Texas and Connecticut found him financially liable for spreading falsehoods about the 2012 school shooting that killed 20 children and 6 school staffers.

Jones has been ordered by courts to pay well over a billion dollars in total for his lies about the massacre.

But the conspiracy theorist hasn’t disappeared from the airwaves: just yesterday, Jones’ show featured an appearance from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who spoke positively about Adolf Hitler.

The bankruptcy filing gives Jones breathing space from his creditors while working out a repayment plan. The petition also alludes to the ongoing bankruptcy of Infowars’ parent company, Free Speech Systems LLC. Jones has assets totaling no more than $10 million, according to the bankruptcy petition.

His largest unsecured creditors are primarily family members of Sandy Hook victims. Robert Parker, whose daughter was murdered in massacre, is owed $120 million, according to filing. Jones also owes $150,000 to American Express, a claim he disputes, court papers show.

Jones’ bankruptcy attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.