The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
News >  Crime/Public Safety

One dead in U.S. 395 crash north of Spokane

Dec. 2, 2022 Updated Fri., Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:09 p.m.

Troopers are shown at the scene of a fatal crash north of Spokane on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.  (Washington State Patrol)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

One person died and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle rollover crash shortly before 4 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 395 north of Spokane.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Senger said the crash, near Dragoon Road in the Denison area, blocked the highway for several hours. Minor injuries were reported to at least one other person, he said.

No additional details were immediately available.

