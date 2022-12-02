One dead in U.S. 395 crash north of Spokane
Dec. 2, 2022 Updated Fri., Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:09 p.m.
One person died and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle rollover crash shortly before 4 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 395 north of Spokane.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Senger said the crash, near Dragoon Road in the Denison area, blocked the highway for several hours. Minor injuries were reported to at least one other person, he said.
No additional details were immediately available.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.