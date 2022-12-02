Washington State linebacker Travion Brown, a co-starter and veteran Cougar, enters NCAA transfer portal

PULLMAN – Travion Brown, a veteran Washington State defender who shared first-team snaps at middle linebacker this year, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, according to multiple reports Friday.

A graduate transfer, Brown has one season of eligibility remaining. He never used his redshirt at WSU.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder played in 11 games this season, starting two. He and redshirt freshman Francisco Mauigoa rotated frequently at the middle linebacker position. Brown finished the regular season sixth on the team with 49 tackles, adding five tackles for loss, 1½ sacks and a fumble recovery.

Brown came to WSU in 2019 out of Linfield Christian School of Temecula, California, as a three-star recruit and a top-20 outside linebacker in the country, per 247Sports.com. He chose the Cougars over offers from Washington, Oregon, Utah and Minnesota, among others, and claimed a playing role at WSU immediately. Brown made five starts at nickel during his true freshman season and earned All-Pac-12 second-team recognition for his special-teams exploits.

He played sparingly in 2020, then established himself as a backup option at linebacker in 2021 and saw plenty of action off the bench behind mainstay LB Justus Rogers.

Brown finishes his WSU career with 39 appearances, 132 tackles, 7½ TFLs, 1½ sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Mauigoa is set to make his 11th start of the season in WSU’s bowl game, which will be revealed Sunday during a selection show.

He’ll be joined by star outside linebacker Daiyan Henley, who is widely projected to be taken in the NFL draft but recently vowed to play in the Cougars’ postseason game.

The Cougars’ depth at linebacker is taking a hit with Brown, Henley and reserve Ben Wilson all departing . Mauigoa, coming off an impressive debut season, will shoulder the workload at middle linebacker next year, but the job at outside linebacker is up for grabs. Brown would likely have been in the mix for first-team duties at outside linebacker in 2023.