Idaho Trails Association seeks new members

The nonprofit Idaho Trails Association is looking for new members to join in its mission of keeping Idaho’s hiking trails open for all. ITA organizes volunteer trail maintenance projects across the state and completed over 66 projects this year.

ITA is running a membership drive that started Nov. 15 and goes through the end of the year to find new members interested in supporting the work of maintaining trails in 2023, according to a news release.

Idaho’s network of 10,000 or more miles of trails requires routine maintenance to keep them open and safe for trail users. Unfortunately, funding for the care and upkeep of Idaho’s hiking trails is far short of what is needed to keep them open and usable, according to the ITA.

The funds raised during ITA’s membership drive will help purchase supplies and tools for volunteer trail maintenance projects, fund special programs like ITA’s WOW (Women Only Weekend/Weeklong) and Youth Trail Crew, support trail education and Leave No Trace efforts, and cover many other expenses related to the stewardship of Idaho’s public lands and trails.

ITA members are given the opportunity to sign up for volunteer trail projects before the schedule is released to the public. ITA has fly-in, jet boat, pack-in, and all-meals-provided trips that range in length from one-day to weeklong. ITA memberships begin at $25 per year to join. Visit idahotrailsassociation.org/membership to learn more.