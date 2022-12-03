Prep roundup: Teryn Gardner scores 14 points, Mead downs West Linn in The Fitz tourney conclusion

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

All games are nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Girls basketball

Mead 73, West Linn (Ore.) 35: Teryn Gardner scored 14 points and the Panthers (1-1) topped the Lions (0-2) at The Fitz tournament at Lewis and Clark HS. Natalie Braun and Gracie Wenkheimer added 12 points apiece for Mead.

Tahoma 56, Lewis and Clark 41: Hope Hassmann scored 20 points with four 3-pointers and the Bears (2-0) beat the Tigers (1-2) at The Fitz. Amelie Sitterud added 19 points with four 3-pointers for the Bears. Cassidy Lage led LC with 12 points.

Ferris 55, Moses Lake 53: Kayla Jones hit six 3-pointers and finished with 21 points and the visiting Saxons (2-0) edged the Mavericks (0-1).

Sandpoint 72, East Valley 2: The Bulldogs (4-1) beat the visiting Knights (0-2).

Clarkston 76, St. Helens (Ore.) 24: Kendall Wallace scored 18 points with five 3-pointers and the Bantams (2-0) beat the Lions (0-2) in the Red Lion Tournament in Pendleton, Oregon. Eloise Teasley added 18 points, all in the first half, for Clarkston.

Ephrata 47, Pullman 34: The visiting Tigers (2-0) topped the Greyhounds (0-1). Details were unavailable.

Priest River 38 Newport 36: The visiting Spartans (1-0) edged the Grizzlies (0-1). Details were unavailable.

Liberty 66, Lake Roosevelt 24: Ellie Denny scored 19 points and the Lancers (2-0) beat the visiting Raiders (0-1).

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 50, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 40: Maddi Cameron scored 14 points with 10 rebounds and the Broncos (1-0) beat the Warriors (1-1). Prairie Parrish led the Warriors with 12 points.

Brewster 65, St. George’s 55: Kara Schertenleib had 15 points and the visiting Bears (1-0) beat the Dragons (0-2). Margreit Galow had 26 points for St. George’s.

Chewelah 44, Kettle Falls 43: Sydnee Baldwin scored 17 points and the visiting Cougars (2-0) beat the Bulldogs (1-2) at the Tip-Off Tournament at Northport. Ella Johnson led the Bulldogs with 20 points.

Asotin 41, Garfield-Palouse 35: The Panthers (2-1) beat the Vikings (0-2). Details were unavailable.

Odessa 54, Selkirk 32: Ashlyn Nielson had 34 points with three 3-pointers and the visiting Tigers (1-0) beat the Rangers (0-1).

Inchelium 65, Northport 26: Zalissa Finley scored 18 points and the Hornets (2-1) beat the visiting Mustangs (1-1) in a Tip-Off Tournament game at Northport HS. Olivia Stark scored 11 points for the Mustangs.

Springdale 46, Cusick 14: The Chargers (1-2) beat the Panthers (0-1). Details were unavailable.

Tonasket 67, Republic 35: The Tigers (3-0) beat Republic (1-2). Details were unavailable.

Valley Christian 58, Tekoa-Rosalia 41: The Panthers (1-1) beat the Timberwolves (0-2). Details were unavailable.

Oakesdale 56, Dayton-Waitsburg 10: Bradyn Henley scored 19 points and the Nighthawks (2-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-2).

Boys basketball

Union 70, Lewis and Clark 51: Tucker Dunseth scored 24 points with six 3-pointers and the Titans (2-1) topped the Tigers (2-1) in The Fitz tournament at Lewis and Clark HS. Yanni Fassilis added 16 for Union. Luke Marshall led LC with 14 points.

Chiawana 65, Ferris 58: Mason Castillo scored 23 points and the Riverhawks (1-2) beat the visiting Saxons (1-1). Kade Smith and Donavin Young added 16 points apiece for Chiawana. Reese Snellman scored 29 points with six 3-pointers for Ferris.

West Valley 67, Lakeland 53: Grady Walker scored 25 points and the visiting Eagles (2-0) beat the Hawks (0-2). Scotty Hocking scored 22 points for Lakeland.

Sandpoint 73, East Valley 66: Parker Childs scored 25 points and the Bulldogs (1-1) beat the visiting Knights (1-1). Luke Holecek scored 32 points on 12 of 15 free throws for EV.

Pullman 60, Ephrata 43: The Greyhounds (1-0) beat the visiting Tigers (0-2). Details were unavailable.

Clarkston 70, St. Helens (OR) 45: Xavier Santana scored 24 points, including six three-pointers and the Bantams (2-0) beat the visiting Lions (0-3) in the Red Lion Tournament in Pendleton, Oregon. Tyler Tolles led the Lions with 26 points.

Priest River 62, Newport 59: Tyler Engelson scored 15 points and the Spartans (1-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-1). Ronan Sherman led Newport with 17 points.

Lake Roosevelt 71, Liberty 68: Ivan Alajandre scored 27 points with five 3-pointers and the visiting Raiders (1-0) defeated the Lancers (1-1). Jake Jeske scored 17 points for the Lancers.

Asotin 62, Garfield-Palouse 33: The Panthers (1-1) beat the visiting Vikings (0-2). Details were unavailable.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 79, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 39: Jayce Kelly scored 24 points with eight rebounds and the Broncos (1-0) beat the Warriors (1-1). Chase Galbreath added 15 points with 12 rebounds for LRS. Josh Booker led ACH with 11 points.

Brewster 77, St. George’s 62: Kelson Gebbers scored 32 points with five 3-pointers, Brady Wulf added 22 points with six 3-pointers and the visiting Bears (2-0) topped the Dragons (1-1). Shawn Jones scored 19 points and Tanner Watkins added 17 points with five 3-pointers for St. George’s.

Kettle Falls 64, Northport 38: Zane Johnson scored 18 points and the Bulldogs (2-1) beat the visiting Mustangs (1-1). Joey Beardslee scored 15 points for the Mustangs.

Cusick 55, Springdale 38: Bode Seymour scored 22 points, including five three-pointers, and the Panthers (1-0) beat the visiting Chargers (1-2). Teko Cates scored 12 points for Springdale.

Inchelium 69, Chewelah 58: Isaac Hoskie and JR Phillips scored 19 points apiece and the Hornets (1-1) beat the visiting Cougars (0-1).

Odessa 50, Selkirk 38: Jacob Scrupps scored 23 points and the visiting Tigers (1-0) beat the Rangers (0-1).

Columbia (Hunters) 53, Oroville 44: The Lions (1-2) beat the visiting Hornets (0-1). Details were unavailable.

Tekoa-Rosalia 72, Valley Christian 35: Jadin Campbell scored 23 points with five rebounds and six steal and the Timberwolves (3-0) topped the Panthers (0-2). Morgun Martin and Braxton French added 14 points apiece, and French gathered 10 rebounds.

Tonasket 78, Republic 40: The Tigers (2-1) topped visiting Republic (0-3). Details were unavailable.

Oakesdale 49, Dayton-Waitsburg 44: Jackson Perry scored 18 points, Will Lanius added 17 and the Nighthawks (1-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-1).

Cross country

Nike Cross Nationals: Logan Hofstee (East Valley) placed 38th in 18 minutes, 1.7 seconds in the girls championship 5K meet at in Portland at the Glendoveer Golf Course.

Hofstee won the State 2A championship last month in Pasco in 18:00.6.

Champs Sports West Regional: Evan Bruce (Lewis and Clark) finished 18th in 16:08, 1 second ahead of Kade Brownell (Mt. Spokane) as the top two placers in the boys race for “Team Bloomsday” at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California.

In the girls race, Nicole Bissell (Central Valley) finished 15th in 19:06, Charlotte Pedersen (Mt. Spokane) was 20th in 19:19 and Sadie Meyring (Lakeside) placed 31st in 19:39.

Wrestling

Medical Lake Scramble: Gavin McCloy (120), Ivan Acosta (152) and Cotton Sears (285) all won by pin to lead Pullman to victory. The Greyhounds scored 266 points, followed by Reardan (206) and Lewis and Clark (165) in the 10-team tourney.

Deer Park Invite: James Manson (120), Josh Neiwert (145) and Jacob Gatlin (285) won by pin to lead Mead to victory. The Panthers scored 272 points, followed by Mt. Spokane (231) and Tonasket (155) in the five-team tourney.