Teenage driver suspected of negligent driving after Colville woman killed in head-on crash on U.S. 395
Dec. 3, 2022 Updated Sat., Dec. 3, 2022 at 8:27 p.m.
A 56-year-old Colville woman died in a head-on collision Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 395, 10 miles north of Spokane.
Paula J. Leclaire died at the scene, while her passenger, 26-year-old Colville man Alexander G. Leclaire, was injured and taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center , according to the Washington State Patrol.
WSP said Carson D. Penna, 17, of Spokane, was driving a 2011 Jeep Wrangler south on the highway shortly before 4 p.m. and Paula Leclaire was driving a 1999 Subaru north. The teen drifted across the center line and collided with the Leclaires, troopers said.
Penna was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured, WSP said. Troopers are recommending he be charged with negligent driving. No drugs or alcohol were involved.
Paula Leclaire was wearing a seat belt, but troopers were unsure whether Alexander Leclaire wore a seat belt at the time of the crash, troopers said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.