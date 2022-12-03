Teenage driver suspected of negligent driving after Colville woman killed in head-on crash on U.S. 395

A 56-year-old Colville woman died in a head-on collision Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 395, 10 miles north of Spokane.

Paula J. Leclaire died at the scene, while her passenger, 26-year-old Colville man Alexander G. Leclaire, was injured and taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center , according to the Washington State Patrol.

WSP said Carson D. Penna, 17, of Spokane, was driving a 2011 Jeep Wrangler south on the highway shortly before 4 p.m. and Paula Leclaire was driving a 1999 Subaru north. The teen drifted across the center line and collided with the Leclaires, troopers said.

Penna was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured, WSP said. Troopers are recommending he be charged with negligent driving. No drugs or alcohol were involved.

Paula Leclaire was wearing a seat belt, but troopers were unsure whether Alexander Leclaire wore a seat belt at the time of the crash, troopers said.