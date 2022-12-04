Man shot at by Spokane Police during incident in Logan neighborhood Sunday; authorities still searching

From staff reports

Spokane Police are looking for a man in an incident that prompted police gunfire Sunday afternoon in the Logan neighborhood.

Police were initially called to the scene on a report of a suspicious vehicle around 12:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Illinois Avenue near the intersection with North Morton Street, said Spokane Police Lt. Terry Preuninger.

Police arrived just after 12:45 p.m., where they found the man armed with what was later determined to be a “replica handgun,” Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said in an interview at the scene.

“My understanding is he was walking toward the officers with the weapon,” Meidl said.

One officer fired a round at the man, Meidl said.

It’s unknown whether he was struck or injured. There was no blood found at the scene, according to police.

The man dropped the replica gun and fled on foot, Meidl said.

Meidl encouraged residents in the area to remain vigilant.

He did not have a suspect description at the scene on Sunday afternoon.

This story is developing and will be updated.