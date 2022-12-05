100 years ago in Spokane: ‘Grandma’ in Maurice Codd trial testifies about influence on her story

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Julia “Grandma” Green, 82, testified that Maurice Codd’s lawyers told her “money was no object in the case.”

The implication was that Codd’s lawyers were willing to spend whatever necessary to get their well-to-do and well-connected client acquitted of murder. At least, that’s what the prosecution hoped to establish.

The Spokane Daily Chronicle said that Grandma Green’s appearance presented a “pathetic sight.”

“She appeared feeble and walked with an uncertain step,” said the Chronicle.

“Her shoulders were bent and her face wrinkled. She wore a quaint black hat and a black dress. Her hair is white and her eyes are keen.”

She had been living in the Granite Block when the fatal fight between Codd and Frank Brinton occurred.

After the fight, Codd’s brother paid her a visit and asked her to testify on Codd’s behalf.

“I told him I didn’t know anything about what happened,” she said. “He wanted me to speak a good word for the boy. He wanted me to say that the boy was bringing me a message from his mother when this thing happened. I told him I didn’t see Maurice that night.”

During the murder trial, Codd’s lawyers attempted to establish that Maurice Codd was in the Granite Building to visit Grandma Green, an old family friend.

Grandma Green shot that idea down.

“I told the boys I wouldn’t know Maurice because I hadn’t seen him for such a long time,” she said.

From the road beat: The Chronicle was conducting a contest to come up with a new name for Trent Road through Spokane Valley.

Suggestions so far included: Spokane Valley Way, Orchard Way, Evergreen Highway and Stevens Highway, in honor of Isaac Stevens, Washington’s first territorial governor, and Plante-Stevens Highway.

Perhaps the most intriguing suggestion was the Stevens-Garry Road, in honor of both the governor and Chief Garry.