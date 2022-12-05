A traffic stop in Olympia last week led to one arrest on drug and weapons charges

Ty Vinson Olympian

OLYMPIA - The Olympia Police Department confiscated hundreds of fentanyl pills, thousands of dollars in cash and more last week during a traffic stop.

Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower said an officer spotted a truck with no license plates sitting in the parking lot of a closed bank at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Police approached the truck and found a man sitting inside, and they spotted brass knuckles on the floorboard. He was then arrested for a weapons violation.

In Washington, it is illegal for a person to possess, distribute or manufacture brass knuckles; a violation is a gross misdemeanor.

Officers began searching the person’s truck and found $6,214 in cash, 597 fentanyl pills, 39.2 grams of powdered fentanyl, 12.25 grams of methamphetamine, two Xanax bars, scales and baggies inside a satchel the person was wearing. Possession with intent to deliver was added to the person’s charges.

This story was originally published December 5, 2022 1:08 PM.