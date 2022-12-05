Families are still living at a closing mobile home park in Puyallup. Here’s what we know

By Angelica Relente Puyallup Herald

PUYALLUP – Families are still living at a Puyallup mobile home park that was initially scheduled to close a few months ago.

As of Dec. 1, 15 families are still living at Meridian Mobile Estates at 202 27th Ave. SE. Residents have until Jan. 31 to relocate, city spokesperson Eric Johnson wrote in an email.

“By the end of December, we expect the number of remaining households to decrease,” Johnson said.

There were 31 families at the mobile home park in August, the Tacoma News Tribune reported. They initially had until October to relocate. Timberlane Partners bought the property for $6.5 million in 2021 with plans to build 230 apartments there.

Johnson said the city’s case manager has been visiting the mobile home park every week. The case manager has been working one-on-one with families to find other housing, he said.

An agreement between the residents and the developer was in the works in September. Home in Tacoma for All, a grassroots coalition that advocates for sustainable and affordable housing in Tacoma and Pierce County, helped initiate that.

Home in Tacoma for All and the residents fought for the agreement to get more relocation assistance. Families said the amount of money they invested in their mobile homes is significantly more than what the developer, city and state were willing to offer.

When asked for an update on the agreement, the attorney representing the residents did not return the News Tribune’s repeated requests for comment. The spokesperson for Timberlane Partners also did not return repeated requests for comment.

A mobile home park resident told the News Tribune in September she wasn’t allowed to share details about the agreement. A Home in Tacoma for All member also told the News Tribune to speak with the residents’ attorney instead of the group regarding the agreement.

Home in Tacoma for All issued a news release on Sept. 14, detailing a settlement they said had been reached and the new date residents would need to relocate. The group no longer has the news release on its Facebook page as of Dec. 1.

A spokesperson for the developer, Timberlane Partners, told the News Tribune on Sept. 16 that the news release from Home in Tacoma for All showcased “inaccurate information” while confidential discussions were still ongoing about a possible agreement.