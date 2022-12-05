The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: All-state volleyball players announced by state coaches association

Dec. 5, 2022 Updated Mon., Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:27 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Volleyball

All-state announced: The Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association announced its 2022 All-State teams on Monday, with several GSL and regional players included.

Oakesdale senior Gianna Anderson was named 1B player of the year.

4A: Honorable mention: Lilli Etter, jr., Gonzaga Prep.

3A: First team: Leilani Ama, sr., Mt. Spokane; Danikah Johnson, sr., Mead; Casssie Moeller, sr., Mead. Second team: Willow Almquist, sr. Mt. Spokane; Brielle Wilson, jr., Mead. Hon. mention: Corrinne Westby, sr., Ridgeline.

2A: Second team: Abbey Flerchinger, jr., Shadle Park; Margot Keane, sr., Pullman. Hon. mention: Sophie Armstrong, jr., Pullman; Lily McNannay, jr., Pullman.

1A: First team: Ava Semprimoznik, jr., Freeman. Hon. mention: Olivia Campbell, sr., Freeman; Aspyn Reed, so., Freeman.

2B: First team: Brynn McGaughy, so., Colfax. Second team: Ellie Denny, sr., Liberty; Taylor Galbreath, sr., Lind-Ritzville/Sprague; Jaisha Gibb, sr., Colfax; Megan Melcher, jr., LRS; Lauryn York, jr., Colfax.

1B: First team: Gianna Anderson, sr., Oakesdale; Payton Davis, jr., Oakesdale; Cami Larsen, jr. St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse; Audrey Wellhausen, sr., Springdale. Second team: Kylie Erickson, sr., Springdale; Macey Gines, sr., Springdale; Marilla Hockett, sr., Oakesdale; Samanatha Holling, jr., Oakesdale; Beth Okamoto, jr., Almira/Coulee-Hartline; Jessie Reed, sr., Oakesdale. Hon. mention: Chase Caruso, sr. Pomeroy; Hayden Schuh, jr., Odessa; Belle Stark, sr., Northport.

Boys basketball

North Central 77, Rogers 56: Jacori Ervin scored 18 points, Eli Williams added 17 and the Wolfpack (2-0) beat the Pirates (1-1) in a nonleague game. Dujuan Haney led Rogers with 20 points.

Girls basketball

North Central 54, Rogers 33: Hannah Hamilton and Greta Marko scored 12 points apiece and the Wolfpack (2-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Pirates (0-2, 0-1) in a nonleague game. Leileena Harvey led Rogers with 12 points and four 3-pointers.

