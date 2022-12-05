Spokane City Council votes to override mayoral veto for second time

The Spokane City Council voted Monday night to override Mayor Nadine Woodward’s veto of a property tax increase. Again.

The City Council had voted 5-2 on Nov. 14 to collect 1% more local property taxes in 2023 than the year prior, raising nearly $650,000 at the cost of a few dollars for most property owners.

On Nov. 18, Woodward issued a veto in opposition to the tax hike. However, there was some confusion over whether that was all she had vetoed, or if she had mistakenly vetoed the entire 2023 property tax levy.

On Nov. 28, the Council voted 6-1 to override the mayoral veto the first time. Councilman Jonathan Bingle, who had voted against the 1% tax hike, had joined the override vote due to concerns about how the veto would be interpreted by county officials.

In response, Woodward again issued a veto, this time without the prior clerical confusion. On Monday, the Council again voted the override the veto. The vote was 5-2, reflecting the original support for the tax hike.