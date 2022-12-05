Spokane City Council votes to override mayoral veto for second time
Dec. 5, 2022 Updated Mon., Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:30 p.m.
The Spokane City Council voted Monday night to override Mayor Nadine Woodward’s veto of a property tax increase. Again.
The City Council had voted 5-2 on Nov. 14 to collect 1% more local property taxes in 2023 than the year prior, raising nearly $650,000 at the cost of a few dollars for most property owners.
On Nov. 18, Woodward issued a veto in opposition to the tax hike. However, there was some confusion over whether that was all she had vetoed, or if she had mistakenly vetoed the entire 2023 property tax levy.
On Nov. 28, the Council voted 6-1 to override the mayoral veto the first time. Councilman Jonathan Bingle, who had voted against the 1% tax hike, had joined the override vote due to concerns about how the veto would be interpreted by county officials.
In response, Woodward again issued a veto, this time without the prior clerical confusion. On Monday, the Council again voted the override the veto. The vote was 5-2, reflecting the original support for the tax hike.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.