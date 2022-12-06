Junior college cornerback Jamorri Colson commits to Washington State
Dec. 6, 2022 Updated Tue., Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:41 p.m.
PULLMAN – Washington State’s football program secured a commitment Tuesday from junior college transfer cornerback Jamorri Colson, who pledged to the Cougars over a couple of other high-major suitors.
Colson, a standout at Iowa Western Community College, picked WSU over offers from Iowa and West Virginia.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder from Ocilla, Georgia, has toted 22 tackles and broken up eight passes this year for the No. 3 Reivers (9-2), who will take on Hutchinson Community College on Dec. 14 in the NJCAA national title game.
Colson did not play during the 2021 season. He had six tackles, one interception and three pass deflections as a freshman at Iowa Western in 2020.
Colson totaled 20 interceptions, 26 touchdowns and nearly 2,000 yards from scrimmage across four varsity seasons at Irwin County High. He received several Power Five offers – including Auburn, Tennessee and Miami – but went to junior college.
