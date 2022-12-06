Lewiston angler establishes new coho state record on the NF Clearwater River
Dec. 6, 2022 Updated Tue., Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:23 a.m.
Jerry Smith of Lewiston caught a 30-inch coho salmon, establishing a new state record in the process. Smith hooked the fish on the North Fork Clearwater River, Nov. 13, according to an Idaho Fish and Game news release.
While Idaho’s catch-and-release record program has been around since 2016, this is the first application for an ocean-run coho salmon, setting the stage for future records the agency writes.
The 2022 season for coho salmon is open from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, and more information can be found on the Coho Seasons & Rules page.
In the fall, the Clearwater River is home to several ocean-run species migrating back to Idaho, including steelhead, fall-run Chinook salmon and coho salmon.
Anglers should examine their catch carefully to distinguish the three species, as there are separate seasons and bag limits on each.
