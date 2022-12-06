Numerica Credit Union designates EWU scholarship to memory of Sandy Williams

A local credit union designated a scholarship at Eastern Washington University to honor Spokane civil rights activist Sandy Williams, the credit union announced this week.

Numerica Credit Union established the Numerica Scholars Endowed Fund in 2016 that awards about $20,000 over five scholarships for EWU students each year.

After Williams’ death in a plane crash earlier this year, the credit union designated one of the scholarships to celebrating diversity, “something synonymous with Williams and the impact she had on the Spokane community,” the credit union wrote in a news release.

Williams helped open EWU’s Pride Center in 2010 and created the framework for programing that continues today at the center. She founded and published the Black Lens newspaper and the Carl Maxey Center.

“Sandy Williams deeply inspired Spokane’s community,” Carla Cicero, Numerica president and CEO, said in a news release. “Her dedication to racial equity and social justice is something that will never be forgotten.”

Preference for the scholarship will be given to applicants who demonstrate a commitment to social justice work, identify as LGBTQ+, are Black or are underrepresented in higher education. The scholarship is for one academic year, but recipients can reapply, said Amanda Swan, vice president of community engagement and philanthropy.

The center plans to continue working with Numerica get information about the scholarship out into the community with intentionality in hopes of reaching the students who need the support the most, Wilkerson said.

Students apply for the scholarship through EWU’s general scholarship application. Numerica has been in touch with the Carl Maxey Center and hopes to work with them to encourage students to apply for the scholarship.

The scholarship will be awarded starting in 2023.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated how much money in scholarships the Numerica fund distributes each year. The fund distributes about $20,000 annually over five scholarships.