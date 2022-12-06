Prep roundup: Tyler Nelson leads University boys over Cheney on the road; Mead’s Teryn Gardner scores 33 points in win

Cheney’s Evan Stinson is sandwiched by a pair of University defenders on Thursday. (CHERYL NICHOLS/Courtesy)

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys basketball

University 53, Cheney 47: Tyler Nelson scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and the visiting Titans beat the Blackhawks in the first game of the season for both teams.

Evan Stinson had 16 points and Jakeb Vallance added 15 points for the Blackhawks.

Cheney led 33-18 at halftime, but U-Hi outscored its host 21-4 in the third quarter as Stinson went cold.

“I was looking at the scoreboard at halftime and we usually score 18 points in a quarter,” U-Hi coach Garrick Phillips said. “We got 21 in (the third) so yeah, it was back and forth game. Really weird.”

A Stinson layup midway through the fourth put the Blackhawks up by three, but Nelson followed with a 3-pointer from the wing and Gabe Heimbigner added a short jumper.

Nelson’s 3 with 30 seconds remaining sealed it.

“That’s a really good team,” Phillips said of Cheney. “Obviously, Stenson’s a handful. We did a much better job on him in the second half, and he cooperated by missing some shots.”

Gonzaga Prep 78, Mead 69: Jamil Miller scored 31 points, Jace Swanson added 18 and the visiting Bullpups (2-0) beat the Panthers (0-1). Nash Dunham scored 21 points with five 3-pointers for the Panthers, who led by one point entering the fourth quarter.

Lewis and Clark 56, Central Valley 38: Luke Marshall scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and the visiting Tigers (3-1) beat the Bears (0-3). Daniel Crowley led CV with 14 points.

Mt. Spokane 77, Ridgeline 26: Andrew Rayment scored 16 points, Bode Gardner added 13 and the Wildcats (2-0) beat the visiting Falcons (2-1).

Ferris 64, North Central 59: The Saxons (2-1) beat the Wolfpack (2-1).

Southridge 64, Shadle Park 54: Jesse Tijerina scored 26 points, including three 3-pointers, and the visiting Suns (2-1) beat the Highlanders (0-1). Jacob Boston led Shadle with 17 points.

Pullman 68, Lewiston 50: Jaedyn Brown scored 26 points, going 9 of 10 at the line, Champ Powaukee added 24 and the visiting Greyhounds (2-0) beat the Bengals (2-1). William White led Lewiston with 13 points.

West Valley 76, Lakeside 50: The visiting Eagles (2-0) beat the host Eagles (0-2).

Girls basketball

Mead 70, Gonzaga Prep 58: Teryn Gardner scored 33 points, hitting four 3-pointers and going 11 of 12 from the line, and the Panthers (2-1) topped the Bullpups (1-2).

Natalin Braun added 14 points for Mead, which used a 26-9 second quarter to take control. Lucy Lynn scored 16 points while Taliah Lee and Olivia McIntyre had 13 apiece for G-Prep.

Central Valley 57, Lewis and Clark 32: Eden Sander scored 18 points and the Bears (3-0) beat the Tigers (1-3). MaKayla Vue led LC with eight points, hitting 6 of 8 from the line.

University 50, Cheney 30: Eliannah Ramirez scored 13 points, Julianna Jeross added 11 and the visiting Titans (2-0) topped the Blackhawks (0-1).

North Central 48, Ferris 35: Hannah Hamilton scored 18 points with eight rebounds and the Wolfpack (3-0) topped the Saxons (2-1). Kayla Jones led Ferris with 18 points.

Mt. Spokane 45, Ridgeline 34: Patience Gray scored 14 points, Destiny Kamalu-Vargas added 11 and the Wildcats (2-0) beat the visiting Falcons (1-2). Cayce Paske led Ridgeline with 13 points.

Southridge 57, Shadle Park 21: Jadyn Holdren scored 20 points and the Suns (1-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (0-1). Tameria Thompson hit a pair of 3-pointers for Shadle Park.

Lakeside 83, West Valley 49: The host Eagles (2-1) beat the visiting Eagles (0-2).