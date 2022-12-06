The toys have arrived as Christmas Bureau gets ready to open Thursday

Paul Essex, center, and Patrick Morgan, right, team up Monday at the Christmas Bureau, following assembly directions and leaving no parts left over. At back left, John Rodgers tries to make sense of instructions as he starts on another bike. (Christopher Anderson/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

If you’d like a receipt for your donation, make sure to include your mailing address in PayPal’s comment box. If you’d like a receipt via email, just include a valid email address. In either case, we won’t share your information with anyone or use it for any other reason. And feel free to use the comment box to tell us anything you’d like.

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. Please mark prominently: CHRISTMAS FUND.

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210.

The Christmas Bureau will follow CDC and Spokane Regional Health guidelines. Recipients may be asked to wear a mask upon entry.

Animals are prohibited except for service dogs. Please leave pets at home.

For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

Adults must bring photo ID for themselves and every person older than 18 living in the household. Copies are acceptable. Additionally, each adult must show proof of address, such as a piece of mail or bills sent to your physical address (P.O. boxes are not accepted) or a rental agreement.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

Times and Dates: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 8-10 and Dec. 13-15; 4 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Closed Sunday, Dec. 11.

Boxes and boxes of toys and books were unloaded from multiple semi-trucks Monday at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center as Christmas Bureau volunteers worked to prepare for Thursday’s opening.

Boxes from Fisher Price, Little Tikes, Mattel and Hasbro were maneuvered into numbered rows that were marked by tape as everything was counted and double-checked. Beeps filled the air as a forklift unloaded shrink-wrapped pallets for the volunteers to sort and put away.

“No matter what, this is always a chaotic day,” said toy buyer Cheryl Taam.

Crystal Bruce was in charge of row 12, checking the boxes of toys against a list on her clipboard to make sure everything was there. She started volunteering in 2015 when she was an AmeriCorps volunteer working at St. Ann’s Children and Family Center and was recruited to help in the Christmas Bureau’s child care area. “I came out every day and helped out,” she said.

She’s now a medical school student, but she keeps coming back each year.

“I had some time and thought I’d come out and help again,” she said. “I like how everyone works so hard to help everyone.”

Bruce said she’s glad to be a part of something bigger than herself. “It’s Christmas,” she said. “It’s just the time of giving.”

In a quiet corner a small crew used screwdrivers and wrenches to begin putting together the more than 250 toddler-sized bicycles with training wheels. Darcy Kelly gave one a final check before ringing the bell attached to the handlebar. “Done,” she said.

Kelly has been volunteering at the Bureau for three years and this is her second time helping put bikes together. “This is a big production,” she said. “There are so many.”

Kelly said she works as a chiropractor and doesn’t usually work with tools.

“I put people back together, not bikes,” she said.

She was inspired to begin volunteering with the Christmas Bureau by her father, Don Kelly, who was a volunteer with the Bureau for decades before he died in 2013. “I’m just trying to do a little part,” she said.

DonationsNew donations of $6,380 have brought the year-to-date total to $96,085.18. There is still a long way to go to reach the goal of $600,000 to purchase grocery store vouchers, toys and books for those in need at Christmas.

Mouton Wealth Management donated $5,000. “At this special time of year, and especially for our previous little ones, we are so happy to once again help with such a worthy cause,” wrote Rial and Don Moulton. “Out of thanks for our wonderful clients, and in memory of our very special mother, Rial, Don and everyone at Moulton Wealth Management hopes this small token of our gratitude for all God’s gifts help others better enjoy the holidays.”

An anonymous Colbert donor sent $300, writing “Thank you for doing this every year!” Dennis and Barb Bunkers, of Spokane, gave $300. “Great job every year,” they wrote. “Thanks to all the volunteers.”

Bill and Debbie Pierce, of Liberty Lake, donated $200. Linda Cannon, of Spokane, sent $200. “Wishing everyone the best possible Christmas and a merry one!” she wrote.

Kathy and Pat Harper, of Spokane, sent $100. Janet Miller, of Spokane, gave $100. Harley and Melanie Reckord, of Spokane, donated $100.

Tracy Howe, of Spokane, sent $30. Lowell Lehman, of Spokane Valley, gave $25. Shirley and Robert Hillhouse, of Spokane Valley, contributed $25.