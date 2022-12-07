100 years ago in Spokane: Star witness Beatrice Sant’s sudden trip was explained as the city’s high-profile perjury trial continued

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

The reason star witness Beatrice Sant was spirited away to Chewelah, Washington – and later Montana – was made clear in testimony during the Maurice Codd subornation of perjury trial.

“We were hiding her out from the sheriff so she would not have to testify in the grand jury probe,” said a witness who helped to hide her. “… They were doing this so the sheriff would not get a line on them.”

Why were they so afraid of Sant testifying to the grand jury?

Two reasons. The first was that she might change the story she gave in the Codd murder trial. Second, that she might implicate the defense team in a perjury scheme.

They tried to isolate Sant in her room because they were afraid she would meet one of her friends and “give everything away.”

From the employment beat: The Social Service director in Spokane warned unemployed men not to come to Spokane to find work.

He said a “large number of men” had arrived on the strength of rumors in Montana, the Dakotas and places farther east. They falsely believed that Spokane had plenty of jobs. The director said that only a few short-term jobs would be available.

He said the shortage of jobs was partly because of big early snowstorms.

“As soon as the weather opens up next year, I believe the demand for men will increase,” he said.

He added that “married men living here will be given preference in all cases.”