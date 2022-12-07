The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man accused of firing gun at apartment in north Spokane

Dec. 7, 2022 Updated Thu., Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:01 p.m.

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

Spokane police arrested a man they believe fired a gun Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in the Nevada-Lidgerwood neighborhood.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at 11:05 a.m. on the 7000 block of North Colton Street, police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said. People fled from the scene when police arrived and were uncooperative, she said.

Police later arrested Takoa R. Bay, 26, on suspicion of three counts of second-degree assault, making false statements, unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

Police recovered a bullet that went from one apartment unit through an exterior wall and into another unit, Humphreys said.

There were no injuries.

