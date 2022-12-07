Man accused of firing gun at apartment in north Spokane
Dec. 7, 2022 Updated Thu., Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:01 p.m.
Spokane police arrested a man they believe fired a gun Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in the Nevada-Lidgerwood neighborhood.
Police responded to a report of a shooting at 11:05 a.m. on the 7000 block of North Colton Street, police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said. People fled from the scene when police arrived and were uncooperative, she said.
Police later arrested Takoa R. Bay, 26, on suspicion of three counts of second-degree assault, making false statements, unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.
Police recovered a bullet that went from one apartment unit through an exterior wall and into another unit, Humphreys said.
There were no injuries.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.