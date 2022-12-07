Penelope the White Elephant rides again at the Christmas Bureau

“It’s interesting and quite exciting,” says Mrs. Mary Conley as Penelope the elephant arrives at the Christmas Bureau on Tuesday. The elephant was a mainstay at the Spokane Valley White Elephant store that she owned with her husband John Conley Sr. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

The long connection between the former White Elephant stores and the Christmas Bureau was cemented Tuesday when the Conley family donated one of their iconic white elephants to the Bureau.

John R. Conley Sr. founded the White Elephant in 1946 to sell war surplus materials. The store soon added outdoor recreation supplies and toys. Penelope the elephant, an amusement ride that cost 10 cents to run, sat outside the Spokane Valley White Elephant store on East Sprague Avenue. Isidore, her brother, was outside the other White Elephant store on North Division Street.

Throughout many of those years, White Elephant toy buyer Bill Kuch also bought all the toys for the Christmas Bureau. It was a double-duty he did for 29 years.

“We had a pretty good connection,” said Mary Conley, John Conley’s widow.

The White Elephant stores closed in 2020 after 74 years in business. Isidore was donated to the city of Spokane and is at the Looff Carrousel in Riverfront Park. Until now, Penelope did not have a new home.

No one is quite sure where Penelope came from. It’s possible she came from Natatorium Park like Isadore did, but no one is quite sure. But she still works, offering rides to kids willing to climb into her red saddle.

Penelope now has a place of honor at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, where she will sit, bucket of dimes at the ready, while the Christmas Bureau is open. She’s sitting in front of banners that use to hang from the White Elephant store.

“Children will be able to ride it,” said Christmas Bureau coordinator Heidi Meany.

The Conley family has agreed to bring Penelope to the fairgrounds for the Christmas Bureau every year so she can continue to bring joy to children.

“The family will store her,” Meany said. “We didn’t want her to get damaged.”

Conley said she’s grateful that people still have fond memories of her husband’s stores and the white elephants that greeted children there for decades. “It’s very nice and exciting,” she said.

As she watched three of her daughters fuss around Penelope to get her set up, she had one wish: “I wish your dad was here.”

White Elephant memorabilia, hats and stickers are being sold at several locations in Spokane, with proceeds going to the Christmas Bureau. They are available at PNW Dream in Riverpark Square, Paint in My Hair on Monroe, Atticus Coffee and Gifts downtown, Over the Moon Relics on Garland and the Looff Carrousel gift shop in Riverfront Park.

