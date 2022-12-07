Prep roundup: Clay Olsen leads Ridgeline boys basketball; Mead, Mt. Spokane earn first wrestling wins

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys basketball

Ridgeline 91, East Valley 69: Clay Olsen scored 17 points, Dakota Means added 15 and the visiting Falcons (3-1) beat the Knights (1-2) in a nonleague game. Luke Holecek led East Valley with 23 points.

Girls basketball

Ridgeline 60, East Valley 6: The Falcons (2-1) topped the Knights (0-3) in a nonleague game.

Lakeland 69, Shadle Park 34: Landree Simon scored 20 points, Payton Sterling added 15 points on five 3-pointers and the Hawks (5-2) beat the visiting Highlanders (0-3) in a nonleague game.

Tameria Thompson led Shadle Park with 11 points.

Wrestling

Mt. Spokane 49, Central Valley 21: Hudson Buth (152), Jarom Liljenquist (195) and Jesse Weiland (220) earned pins and the Wildcats (1-0) beat the Bears (0-1) in a league match. Blaine Beard (126) and Terran Manson (138) picked up pins for CV.

Ridgeline 39, Cheney 38: Brayden Phillips (195), Josiah Klontz (170) and Gavin Shoemaker (152) earned pins and the Falcons (1-0) edged the Blackhawks (0-1). Camron Bogle (126) and Jacob Estock (132) had pins for Cheney.

North Central 48, Ferris 18: Tristan Zaragoza (126), Tommy Elliott (160) and Riley Hemminger (170) won by fall and the Wolfpack (1-0) downed the Saxons (0-1) in a league match. Ashton Callahan (285) earned a pin for Ferris.

University 60, Lewis and Clark 18: Defending state champ Libby Roberts (106), Wyatt Crosby (138) and Samuel Thomas (160) were among six with pins and the Titans (1-0) beat the Tigers (0-1). Quinnton Flores (285) won by fall for LC.

Mead 72, Gonzaga Prep 10: Chris Grosse (220), Jacob Gatlin (285) and Braxton Smith (138) won by pin and the Panthers (1-0) beat the Bullpups (0-1). Noah Holman (170) earned a major decision for G-Prep.