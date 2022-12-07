The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Fog 32° Fog
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Clay Olsen leads Ridgeline boys basketball; Mead, Mt. Spokane earn first wrestling wins

Dec. 7, 2022 Updated Wed., Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:11 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys basketball

Ridgeline 91, East Valley 69: Clay Olsen scored 17 points, Dakota Means added 15 and the visiting Falcons (3-1) beat the Knights (1-2) in a nonleague game. Luke Holecek led East Valley with 23 points.

Girls basketball

Ridgeline 60, East Valley 6: The Falcons (2-1) topped the Knights (0-3) in a nonleague game.

Lakeland 69, Shadle Park 34: Landree Simon scored 20 points, Payton Sterling added 15 points on five 3-pointers and the Hawks (5-2) beat the visiting Highlanders (0-3) in a nonleague game.

Tameria Thompson led Shadle Park with 11 points.

Wrestling

Mt. Spokane 49, Central Valley 21: Hudson Buth (152), Jarom Liljenquist (195) and Jesse Weiland (220) earned pins and the Wildcats (1-0) beat the Bears (0-1) in a league match. Blaine Beard (126) and Terran Manson (138) picked up pins for CV.

Ridgeline 39, Cheney 38: Brayden Phillips (195), Josiah Klontz (170) and Gavin Shoemaker (152) earned pins and the Falcons (1-0) edged the Blackhawks (0-1). Camron Bogle (126) and Jacob Estock (132) had pins for Cheney.

North Central 48, Ferris 18: Tristan Zaragoza (126), Tommy Elliott (160) and Riley Hemminger (170) won by fall and the Wolfpack (1-0) downed the Saxons (0-1) in a league match. Ashton Callahan (285) earned a pin for Ferris.

University 60, Lewis and Clark 18: Defending state champ Libby Roberts (106), Wyatt Crosby (138) and Samuel Thomas (160) were among six with pins and the Titans (1-0) beat the Tigers (0-1). Quinnton Flores (285) won by fall for LC.

Mead 72, Gonzaga Prep 10: Chris Grosse (220), Jacob Gatlin (285) and Braxton Smith (138) won by pin and the Panthers (1-0) beat the Bullpups (0-1). Noah Holman (170) earned a major decision for G-Prep.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports