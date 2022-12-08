Family of four displaced, one injured, in Airway Heights apartment fire
Dec. 8, 2022 Updated Thu., Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:43 p.m.
A family of four was displaced Wednesday evening after their Airway Heights apartment unit caught on fire, Airway Heights Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Makela said.
The fire took place at about 5:50 p.m. at the Basalt Ridge Apartments, 13660 W. Sixth Ave. Makela said the fire was ruled to be a cooking fire.
One of the family members was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation but was conscious when first responders arrived, Makela said.
The apartment building’s sprinkler system extinguished the fire by the time the fire department arrived . Smoke and water damage was limited to the single unit, and no other occupants in the apartment building were displaced , he said.
The Red Cross assisted the displaced family to find shelter, Makela said.
“Our safety message for everybody is that a single sprinkler head put out a fire and saved lives,” Makela said. “Check your smoke detectors.”
