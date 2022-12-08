House Call: Colon cancer screening saves lives, don’t put it off

Dr. Jeff Markin For The Spokesman-Review

Life is busy, especially during the holiday season. In the rush of daily life, it can be easy to put off thinking about what-ifs and double-checks, and that includes routine cancer screenings. But ideally, the best cancer screening tests detect it early when the cancer is easier to treat or can be avoided altogether. This is especially true with colorectal cancer screening–making time to get screened can save your life.

Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cancer killer in the U.S. (of cancers that affect men and women) and getting screened is now easier for many patients. For many years, people only had the option of colonoscopies for screening for this cancer. It’s still the most appropriate test for some people with specific risks or symptoms. But now, for many people there is a second option called a “FIT Kit” test which they can complete in their own home and return to the lab through the mail.

Do I need colorectal cancer screening?

Screening can help identify precancerous polyps – abnormal growths in the colon or rectum – that can be removed before they turn into cancer or can lead to diagnosis of colorectal cancer earlier, when they are more treatable. People aged 45 years to 75 years should get screened regularly. Only about 7 in 10 U.S. adults in the recommended age groups are up to date with colorectal cancer screening.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recently updated guidelines for colorectal cancer screening to include people 45 years and older; previously recommended screenings had started at 50 years old. Typically, once a person is 75 years or older, the risks of screening can outweigh the benefits unless you have symptoms.

A conversation with your provider about your health and history can help you make a decision about when to begin screening, which test is right for you, and how often to get tested. Most often, you will do either an annual FIT Kit test at home, or a periodic colonoscopy on the schedule recommended by your provider. Both have been shown to reduce colon cancer risk.

Test by mail with a FIT Kit

FIT Kit (fecal immunochemical test) is an easy test that takes just a few minutes and can be mailed to the lab directly from home in the package provided. The FIT kit is either given to you by a provider or sent to you directly with instructions for taking a small stool sample and returning it by mail. It tests for microscopic amounts of blood in the digestive tract that you cannot see and would not be causing you any symptoms. If blood is found, you have one more important step in screening: a colonoscopy.

For average-risk patients, FIT kit testing completed every year is as reliable as a colonoscopy. Many patients find it more convenient, and you don’t have to do any preparation as you do with a colonoscopy. The idea of sending a test through mail might seem unusual at first, but once patients have tried it, they often comment on how easy and private it was.

When you should get a colonoscopy

If you have symptoms, if you’ve had precancerous polyps or colorectal cancer, have a family history of colorectal cancer or are at higher risk for colorectal cancer for other reasons such as inflammatory bowel disease, then periodic colonoscopies may be recommended by your provider. If you take a FIT Kit test and it returns results positive for blood in the stool, you’ll be referred for a colonoscopy that can look for the source of the blood and detect and remove precancerous polyps, if found.

A colonoscopy requires some preparation, including a restricted diet for a few days and bowel preparation. For the procedure, a doctor uses a colonoscope to examine your rectum and lower bowel for abnormalities and disease. The procedure itself is not painful. Aside from the effects of sedation, there typically isn’t much recovery time needed. If nothing of concern is found and you have low risk, a typical recommendation is a colonoscopy every 10 years or to start FIT Kit testing 10 years later and then annually thereafter. If precancerous polyps are found, they will be removed during the procedure and your provider will recommend how frequently you will need screening, for example every three or five years.

Share the decision with your provider

Part of any cancer screening is considering timing, preventative guidelines, and your own health and medical history. Your provider can discuss recommendations, risk factors, and your particular family or personal health history to determine which screening and at what frequency is right for you.

Early detection through screening saves lives. A wellness check is the ideal time to review your personal history and risks with your provider and make sure your cancer screening tests are up to date. Schedule that wellness check if it’s been awhile.