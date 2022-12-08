Snow expected Thursday afternoon through Saturday across Inland Northwest

Light to moderate snow is forecasted throughout Thursday across the Inland Northwest, with more to follow in coming days, according to the National Weather Service.

Northeast Washington and the northern part of the Idaho panhandle can expect the most snowfall on Thursday with 6-8 inches expected in Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry and Kettle Falls. Areas between Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Ritzville and Colville can expect 4-6 inches, the National Weather Service reported.

More winter weather will follow on Friday night into Saturday, but will have its biggest impact in Central Washington, National Weather Service meteorologist Charlotte Dewey said. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene may only see between 1-3 inches of snow on Saturday, but areas in Central Washington could see as much as 6-8, she said.

The fog that was partially responsible for a 30-car pileup on Interstate 90 on Wednesday morning was expected to remain for the foreseeable future, Dewey. said. Also, wind gusts of 25 mph were expected between Pullman and Wilbur, she said.

“One of the bigger changes is probably going to be, starting Monday or Tuesday, we are probably going to see temperatures with highs in the low 20s” across the Inland Northwest, she said.

Snoqualmie Pass closed was closed both directions on Thursday morning afternoon after multiple vehicle collisions that damaged sections of concrete barrier as a result of heavy snow, the Department of Transportation said. The pass was reopened at about 12:30 p.m.