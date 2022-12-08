The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 29° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Spokane police arrest two minors for alleged smash-and-grab gun store burglaries

Dec. 8, 2022 Updated Thu., Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:02 p.m.

(Emry Dinman/The Spokesman-Review)
(Emry Dinman/The Spokesman-Review)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
(Emry Dinman/The Spokesman-Review)
(Emry Dinman/The Spokesman-Review)

Spokane police arrested two minors in connection with two gun store burglaries over Thanksgiving weekend in the Chief Garry Park Neighborhood.

The children used stolen cars to smash into Precision Combat Arms, 1710 E. Trent Ave., and Protection First, 1403 N. Greene Street, according to a Spokane police news release. Police said multiple firearms were stolen in the burglaries, several of which have been recovered.

The police department is working with Spokane Public Schools on the case, officers said. Police continue to identify additional suspects and recover firearms.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety