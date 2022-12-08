Spokane police arrest two minors for alleged smash-and-grab gun store burglaries
Dec. 8, 2022 Updated Thu., Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:02 p.m.
Spokane police arrested two minors in connection with two gun store burglaries over Thanksgiving weekend in the Chief Garry Park Neighborhood.
The children used stolen cars to smash into Precision Combat Arms, 1710 E. Trent Ave., and Protection First, 1403 N. Greene Street, according to a Spokane police news release. Police said multiple firearms were stolen in the burglaries, several of which have been recovered.
The police department is working with Spokane Public Schools on the case, officers said. Police continue to identify additional suspects and recover firearms.
