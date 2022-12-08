This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Dec. 8, 2022 Updated Fri., Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:38 p.m.
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “A World of Curiosities,” Louise Penny (Minotaur)
2. “The Boys from Biloxi,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King (Scribner)
4. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
5. “Triple Cross,” James Patterson (Little, Brown)
6. “Dreamland,” Nicholas Sparks (Random House)
7. “Desert Star,” Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
8. “The Choice,” Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)
9. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
10. “Mad Honey,” Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)
Nonfiction
1. “The Light We Carry,” Michelle Obama (Crown)
2. “Faith Still Moves Mountains,” Harris Faulkner (Broadside)
3. “The Simply Happy Cookbook,” Steve Doocy and Kath Doocy (Morrow)
4. “Go-To Dinners,” Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
5. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” Matthew Perry (Flatiron)
6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
7. “Guinness World Records 2023,” (Guinness World Records)
8. “So Help Me God,” Mike Pence (Simon & Schuster)
9. “And There Was Light,” Jon Meacham (Random House)
10. “Surrender,” Bono (Knopf)
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.