Twenty-Seventh Heaven Scratch Bake Shop now open in downtown Spokane

Twenty-Seventh Heaven Scratch Bake Shop has found a new home in downtown Spokane.

The bakery, formerly located on the South Hill, opened last month in a 2,000-square-foot space at 105 S. Madison St.

Owner Lydia Cowles said the relocation was prompted in part by a desire for a larger space. The bakery’s lease is also coming to an end at its previous spot at 1220 S. Grand Blvd., where it had operated for more than five years.

“So far, it’s been going pretty good,” Cowles said of the new downtown location. “Pedestrian traffic is drastically higher than what I had on the South Hill. Lots of people are coming from Hotel Indigo across the street and other businesses around the block.”

Twenty-Seventh Heaven serves scones, granola, grilled-cheese sandwiches, cookies, bagels and coffee cake. It also offers French press and cold brew coffee, loose leaf teas, vanilla chai and matcha lattes, and homemade hot cocoa.

Cowles and her assistant baker make all of the bakery’s items from scratch.

“Coffee cake is our specialty, but we have some seasonal things and eggnog-flavored items,” she said. “Cookies and bagels are pretty popular, too. We have loaves of bread as well.”

Some of the bakery’s bread loaves are vegan, Cowles added.

On Thursdays, Twenty-Seventh Heaven sells pretzel knots made with scraps of bread dough. It also offers flavored coffee cake and sweet rolls on Fridays, and cinnamon swirl bread and rolls on Saturdays, according to the bakery’s website.

Cowles, a U.S. Navy veteran, opened Twenty Seventh Heaven in January 2017. Prior to opening the bakery, Cowles graduated from Spokane Community College’s 2015 baking program.

Twenty-Seventh Heaven’s name is a nod to the phrase “seventh heaven” and the number 27, which is the day the bakery opened in its previous 1,350-square-foot space on the South Hill.

Cowles said she began searching for a new location to house the bakery about a year and a half ago before finding available space on Madison Street.

The bakery’s basement, which was a former speakeasy, will be converted into a rentable event venue that can accommodate around 45 people. Cowles said.

Cowles said she’s looking forward to sharing Twenty-Seventh Heaven’s baked goods with the downtown Spokane community.

“We value the quality of our products and sharing it with more people in Spokane,” Cowles said.Twenty-Seventh Heaven is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.