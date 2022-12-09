As the Christmas Bureau opens for the 2022 season, families find common ground in the circumstances that bring them there

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Steffeni Crowley arrived a few minutes after 7 a.m., excited to pick out toys and books from the Christmas Bureau for her son and her sister’s five children.

“We had some unexpected financial things come up this year and we decided to take advantage of some of the great things our community offers,” she said. “My sister has really struggled for a number of years. She really does the best she can.”

Greeting her at the front door was volunteer Brenda Parker, wearing a reindeer sweater, gloves, earrings and antlers. Green shoes with bells on jingled as she walked.

The two exemplified the best of the Christmas Bureau: Something special for people a bit down on their luck and someone special willing to brighten their day.

People lined up by the thousands Thursday, showing up for the first day of the Bureau at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center even though the doors didn’t open until 10 a.m. Even once the doors were open and hundreds of people were inside waiting, the line still stretched to Havana Street.

Christmas Bureau Jenny Edgren directs Christmas Bureau clients to the correct displays of toys for each client’s needs Thursday Dec. 8, 2022, the first day open for the Bureau at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center in Spokane, Washington. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)

Crowley works for a local nonprofit and said inflation has put a pinch on her budget. “Some of those who work in the community also need help,” she said.

Since she arrived on the first day, she was also able to get the children pajamas, and there were some colorful children’s water bottles donated by Zak Designs. Both items had a limited supply. Crowley said she appreciates that the Christmas Bureau is open to everyone.

“There’s people from all walks of life here,” she said. “Struggles follow everybody.”

It is a relief to know that the children in the family will have something to open on Christmas Day, Crowley said. “We have such a beautiful community in Spokane,” she said. “It just means everything. All our kids get toys. No one has to go without and my sister doesn’t have to worry.”

Quite a few people at the bureau cited inflation as one of the reasons they were struggling this year. Jaiarae Moore was there to get gifts for her four children. She said even though she has a good job and works overtime when she can, there still isn’t money leftover for nonessentials. “The cost of living has gone up,” she said. “I’m a single mom.”

She said she’s been to the Christmas Bureau a few times before when she found herself short of money at Christmas. “It’s really helpful,” she said. “Most years, it’s the main things they get.”

Joni Martin has four children at home and one on the way. Her 2-year-old loves pandas, so Martin asked a toy room volunteer if there were any. The volunteer went to the back room and searched through the pile of stuffed animals from the Spokane Chiefs Teddy Bear Toss. She came out with a large, fluffy panda that was bigger than her 2-year-old, and Martin’s eyes grew wide with excitement as she declared that her daughter would love it.

“They’re so hard to find,” she said of pandas. “When I see a panda, I get it. She plays with all of them. She loves them.”

Martin said she has come to the Christmas Bureau several times over the last decade because she is disabled and can’t work, which puts extra money for the holidays in short supply. “It helps out a lot,” she said. “I come here because it’s an opportunity to get my kids gifts.”

The Christmas Bureau will continue through Thursday, Dec. 15.

